Lockdown puts couple's baby hopes on hold
Coronavirus puts Maghull woman's IVF baby hopes on hold

Nadia Thornton fears time is running out for her to become a mother after fertility treatment was paused due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 39-year-old, from Maghull, Merseyside, says her current situation is "heartbreaking".

  • 01 May 2020
