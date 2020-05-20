Young girl with cerebral palsy takes first steps

Video

A five-year-old twin girl with cerebal palsy has taken her first steps, using the sofa for support.

Hollie Reid spent the first eight months of her life in hospital after being born 13 weeks premature and is unable to swallow, talk and has difficulty with her movements.

But her mother Samantha said Hollie has always defied expectations and is hoping to raise funds for her school in Warrington by walking 100 times around her sofa..