Police officer given guard of honour after fighting virus in hospital
Coronavirus: Guard of honour for recovering police officer

NHS staff clapped and cheered as police officer Mat Kelly left hospital after being treated for coronavirus for more than seven weeks.

The Merseyside Police officer was given a guard of honour as he left Broadgreen Hospital in Liverpool.

Mr Kelly said he was overwhelmed by the round of applause by hospital staff.

  • 21 May 2020
