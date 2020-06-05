Media player
Young girl with cerebral palsy completes challenge
A five-year-old twin girl with cerebral palsy has left her mum "beaming with pride" after she completed her walking challenge.
Hollie Reid spent the first eight months of her life in hospital after being born 13 weeks premature.
But earlier this year, she defied expectations when she took her first steps, using the sofa for support.
Now she has raised more than £9,000 for her school in Warrington by walking 100 times along her sofa.
05 Jun 2020
