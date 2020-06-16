Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
ECCL: Wirral boy with rare brain condition walks marathon for charity
A six-year-old boy with a rare brain condition which affects his mobility is walking a marathon for charity.
Will, from Port Sunlight, Wirral, has ECCL and has multiple seizures every day.
At the start of the coronavirus lockdown he could only walk 100m, but is now walking about 1.5km everyday throughout June.
He is raising money for Arrowe Park Hospital, after its staff helped him and his family.
-
16 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-53049978/eccl-wirral-boy-with-rare-brain-condition-walks-marathon-for-charityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window