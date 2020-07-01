Media player
Coronavirus: The reality of life in Liverpool care home with virus deaths
Staff at a care home in Liverpool have opened up about the challenges they faced amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Workers at Oak Springs Care Home have spoken of the reality of working in a home with cases of the virus.
The home was hit by the virus during the start of the global health crisis, leading to the deaths of 16 patients including four in one day.
01 Jul 2020
