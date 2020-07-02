Video

A six-year-old boy with a rare brain condition affecting his mobility has walked a marathon raising £12,000 for hospital staff.

At the start of lockdown, Will, from Port Sunlight could only walk 100m a day.

Since then, he's walked 1.5km (0.9 mi) a day in June, completing his marathon challenge.

Will, who is Arrowe Park Hospital's biggest fundraiser, wanted to thank staff who have helped him and his family.