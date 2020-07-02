Boy, 6, with rare brain condition walks marathon for charity
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boy, 6, with rare brain condition finishes marathon walk in Wirral

A six-year-old boy with a rare brain condition affecting his mobility has walked a marathon raising £12,000 for hospital staff.

At the start of lockdown, Will, from Port Sunlight could only walk 100m a day.

Since then, he's walked 1.5km (0.9 mi) a day in June, completing his marathon challenge.

Will, who is Arrowe Park Hospital's biggest fundraiser, wanted to thank staff who have helped him and his family.

  • 02 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Boy with rare brain condition does marathon walk