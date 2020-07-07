Overgrown alleyway transformed into community garden
Video

An overgrown alleyway in Liverpool has been transformed into a community garden.

Residents came together during the coronavirus lockdown to create the shared space.

Neighbours upcycled old items and rescued unwanted items from skips.

Many have since become friends and local children now have a safe area "to roam free".

