This is the moment police shut down a house party with more than 30 guests in Lancashire.

Police broke up the gathering at a house on Wigan Road, Ormskirk, in the early hours of Sunday.

Body-worn camera footage released by the force showed the woman who had organised the party telling officers it was supposed to have been a "little gathering".

She has since been fined £10,000 for a "blatant breach" of Covid restrictions.

