A mother and daughter have joined nursing courses at the same university after they both decided they wanted to help on the front line as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tracy Alexander, 49, chose to specialise in child nursing, while her daughter Sarah, 22, has pursued adult nursing at Liverpool John Moores University.

They are both in their first year and began their studies in September.

Sarah said it was "nice to have someone who understands" when she comes home after a day of lessons.