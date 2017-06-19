A man with cerebral palsy and a learning disability has urged people like him to vote to ensure they "have a voice" in how decisions are made.

Kyle, 32, from Liverpool, said it was good for him to vote, "because if I don't vote, my voice won't be heard".

"If I don't vote, I won't know what decisions are going to be made," he added.

Voters in many parts of England get the chance to elect their local councillors on 6 May.

