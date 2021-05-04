A man proposed to his girlfriend at a huge open air pilot concert at the weekend - and she said yes.

Jimmy Overill got down on one knee before his partner Rhia Griffiths at the Blossoms gig at Sefton Park in Liverpool.

The event is part of a government pilot where ticket-holders provided a negative Covid test to get in.

Mr Overill said the couple had been fans of Blossoms since they met, and their music is a "big part of the family".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk