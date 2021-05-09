Staff at a Liverpool cafe where a menu from more than 100 years ago was discovered ago believe it is "a good luck charm" for the reopening of hospitality after Covid restrictions.

With foie gras, lobster and fillet steak on the 1913 menu for the former Yamen cafe, Natalie Haywood, from the current eatery LEAF, said it was probably the "best place to eat in Liverpool at the time".

Head chef Phil Mackenzie said he planned to include some of the original dishes on his menu when the cafe reopened.