Twelve ducklings have been rescued after they fell down a drain and became trapped.

A passerby called the animal charity, RSPCA, after they saw the family of ducklings get caught below the grate in Pineways, Warrington.

The mother duck paced anxiously nearby as the charity officers rescued them.

The unharmed ducklings were then reunited with their mother and released by a lake.

