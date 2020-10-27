Speedo Mick starts UK fund-giving walk in trunks

Charity fundraiser Speedo Mick has set off on a five-month trek across the UK and Ireland to hand out some of the money he has raised walking hundreds of miles in his swimming trunks.

Michael Cullen walked from the home of his beloved Everton to Wembley in 2016, from the team's Goodison Park stadium to the French city of Lyon in 2017 and from Land's End to John o' Groats between December 2019 and February 2020, raising about £750,000 along the way.

He said the Giving Back tour would see him visiting charities in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales to hand out some of the money and help those whose fundraising has been affected by the pandemic.

"No-one's been able to come out and... do all that stuff," he said, adding that rather than start projects through his own foundation, "we think it's best we put the money back into communities".

