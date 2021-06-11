Antony Gormley's famous statues on a Merseyside beach have been dug up for vital maintenance work.

The artist, whose installation Another Place has been on Crosby beach since 2005, says some of his statues have been sinking in to the sand and disappearing.

They have been fitted with stronger and deeper plinths so they can continue to stand tall.

