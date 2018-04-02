Blackpool Barbie girl in a virtual Barbie world

She brushes their hair and films them everywhere.

Barbie fan Clare, from Blackpool, is putting her vintage collection of the iconic dolls on social media.

Clare, who got a doll's house for her 40th birthday, has taken her childhood obsession into the 21st Century by creating social media accounts for them.

She films animation shots of her Barbies often sightseeing around her home town.

