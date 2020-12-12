Artwork which was kept secret by a painter and were discovered posthumously by his family are to go on show.

Eric Tucker, a boxer and building labourer from Warrington, created more than 400 paintings over six decades before he died in 2018.

Inspiration for the art came from Mr Tucker strolling the streets of the town, where he felt "totally at home", his brother Tony said.

Tony said he was overwhelmed to unearth "such a vast amount" of paintings, which will go on show at the Alon Zakaim Fine Art and the Connaught Brown galleries in London.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk