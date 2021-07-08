Fans out celebrating England's Euro 2020 semi-final win against Denmark have said the victory was "just what the country needed".

Supporters came together across the North West to watch Gareth Southgate's side become the first England men's team to reach a major final since the 1966 World Cup.

After a year of lockdowns during the pandemic, one fan said it was "just brilliant" to see people with smiles on their faces, while another said "morale is up".

