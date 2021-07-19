Tram passengers in Manchester have had their say following the lifting of most legal Covid restrictions in England.

There was mixed reaction from Metrolink travellers about whether they would continue to wear face masks on public transport.

Face coverings continue to be recommended in crowded and enclosed spaces, but not required by law.

According to a survey by the Office for National Statistics, nearly two-thirds of adults across Great Britain intend to continue wearing masks in shops and on public transport.

