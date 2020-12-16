This is the moment Liverpool was stripped of its World Heritage status after a UN committee found developments threatened the value of the city's waterfront.

The decision was made following a secret ballot by the Unesco committee at a meeting in China.

Unesco had said that the developments, including the planned new Everton FC stadium, had resulted in a "serious deterioration" of the historic site.

The decision was described as "incomprehensible" by the city's mayor.

