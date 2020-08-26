A revamped market and a reopened department store mark the "start of a transformation" of a seaside resort and will hopefully be "a catalyst for investment", a council has said.

Southport was left with a large amount of vacant retail space following the closures of chains BHS, Beales and Debenhams.

But now Beales is set to reopen and the town's market has been redeveloped into a food hall by Sefton Council.

Southport BID chairwoman Susannah Porter said it was "a really exciting time" for the town.

