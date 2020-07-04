The woman who plays a TikTok children's entertainer with seven million followers said it was "fun but can be stressful" being a social media star.

Gabi Blukacz dons a pink wig and wears a blue top as she plays the character Gabi Faye created by a TikTok influencer agency in Liverpool.

Kamran Sankey, from 15Talent influencer agency, said the character was created to provide more family friendly content for children to watch on the social media site.