Paramedics have shared their life working on the front line as part of a new BBC series.

Emily Middleman, from Liverpool, said working for the North West Ambulance Service has been "an eye-opening experience".

Joanne Barnes, who is also from the city, said she treated all her patients "like family" and added she "never gets fed up with it".

Ambulance airs on BBC One on Thursday at 21:00 BST.

