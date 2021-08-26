A man who became paralysed after undergoing surgery for a brain tumour is cycling 274 miles (440km) for charity.

Darren Buckley, 53, from Neston in Cheshire, was diagnosed with leukaemia aged eight and has had multiple brain tumours throughout his life.

After an operation in 2014, he had to learn to walk again and used cycling as a remedy for his recovery.

Father-of-three Mr Buckley wants to cycle the specific distance as £274 represents 10% of a day's costs at Brain Tumour Research.

