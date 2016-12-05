Almost Liverpool 8: New film is a 'love letter' to Toxteth
A new documentary about the Liverpool suburb of Toxteth has been described as a "love letter" to the area by the film's directors.
Almost Liverpool 8 was inspired by photographer Don McCullin's image of a young girl jumping over a puddle in the area, captured 50 years ago.
"What we want to do is paint a contemporary parallel picture of the area today," said co-director Allan Melia.
The production films a cross-section of the community to represent the area in modern times.
