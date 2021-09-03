A man who set out to run 10km a day for an entire year to raise money for a mental health charity has completed his final challenge.

Phill Hayward's efforts, which he completed on Tuesday, raised more than £15,000 for his local branch of Mind.

The PE teacher, from Wirral on Merseyside, covered the distance in a number of different ways to keep the challenge interesting, including crawling on his hands and knees, running in high heels and dribbling a football on a treadmill.

Mr Hayward said he wanted to show people it was "ok not to be okay and to do things out of your comfort zone".

