Three families who lost loved ones in knife attacks speak about their loss and the pain that "stays with you forever".

Relatives of Daniel Gee-Jamieson,Jon-Jo Highton and Adam Ellison spoke to BBC North West Tonight as part of the programme's in-depth look at knife crime across the region.

Daniel was 16 years old when he was fatally stabbed in Gateacre, Liverpool, in 2018.

"He knew he was dying... and it just broke my heart," his mother Mandy Jamieson said.

"I gave birth to him and had to watch him die."

Eighteen-year-old Jon-Jo was stabbed in the neck in a "mass attack" in Preston in August 2014.

His brother Byron said: "You could see the blood on the floor - you just knew.

"It's just agony and the way I view it, is when my brother died, his pain ended, but that's when the family's pain started."

Mr Ellison, 29, was stabbed in the neck after a row with motorbike riders in Prescot, Merseyside in 2017.

His mother Joyce said the heartache of "will stay with you forever".

"It was horrific."

BBC North West Tonight's in-depth look at knife crime - and how it is being tackled - will be shown at 18:30 BST on 6 October 2021, or you can catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

