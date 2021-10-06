A trauma surgeon has explained how you can help save the life of a someone who has been stabbed by following three steps.

Nikhil Misra, who works at Aintree University Hospital in Merseyside, spoke to BBC North West Tonight as part of the programme's in-depth look at knife crime across the region.

He outlined how these steps - known as A, B, C - can help control the bleeding from a knife wound and potentially prevent someone from dying from their injuries.

BBC North West Tonight's in-depth look at knife crime - and how it is being tackled - was broadcast on Wednesday 6 October. You can catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

