A coastal town has attracted an increase in tourism and business following its regeneration.

Since the Marine Point development in New Brighton in Wirral was built, it kick-started areas like the Victoria Quarter, which is home to independent shops.

"It is trying to provide lots of attractions for people and there is lots of new building work. I is on the up I would say," said one woman visiting the town.

BBC North West Tonight has taken a look at how the town has changed.

