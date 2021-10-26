How does our online usage affect the climate?

Even logging onto your computer and streaming video affects climate change.

That's what BBC Young Reporter Ikenna Hurike discovered when he visited Manchester's Museum of Science and Industry to find out more.

He is one of 22 journalists investigating how we can reduce our impact on the planet in the run up to COP26 in Glasgow.

