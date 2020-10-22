Veterans in Wallasey, Merseyside, have gathered for an act of remembrance to make the start of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

Collectors did not go out to sell red paper poppies in 2020 due to the pandemic but they are back out this year ahead of Armistice Day on 11 November.

Fundraiser Fred Smith, who along with his wife Doreen has raised £55,000 selling poppies, told BBC North West Tonight: "We lost a lot of men and women during the First and Second World War and we've got to look after the ones that are still alive and remember the ones who died."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk