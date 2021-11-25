The taxi driver who survived the Liverpool hospital blast only realised it was a bomb when he spotted a red light on the attacker's vest, a security guard told the BBC.

Darren Knowles ran to help David Perry, who escaped his taxi seconds before it burst into flames outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on 14 November.

Emad Al Swealmeen died when a homemade device exploded shortly before the two minutes' Remembrance Sunday silence.

Mr Knowles told BBC North West Tonight Mr Perry had "acted very quickly and very bravely".

