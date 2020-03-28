A quilt created to commemorate those who lost their lives in the UK during the HIV and Aids epidemic has gone on display in Liverpool.

The UK Aids memorial quilt comprises of panels created by the loved ones of those who died in the 1980s and 1990s.

Brian King who died in 1995 at the age of 29 from an Aids-related illness is among those remembered.

His friends Gerry Potter and Jocelyn Meall visited the exhibition at 24 Kitchen Street to see the quilt panel they created in his memory 25 years ago.

