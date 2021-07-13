For 10 years, Matthew Hardy harassed people online by creating fake social media accounts to spread lies about them.

Jill, 42, was one of those he targeted.

She said she was left "genuinely terrified" because she did not "know who it was".

Such was her fear that she said she ended up sleeping with her phone in her hand and "a baseball bat next to my bed".

