A street artist who has painted some of Merseyside's largest murals has talked through his favourite pieces from 2021.

Paul Curtis, from Liverpool, brightens up buildings with large-scale paintings and is well-known for the Liver Bird wings in Liverpool's Baltic Triangle.

His most recent commission from Sefton Council was to decorate Toad Hall in Ainsdale, which is now thought to be the largest painting finished by a single artist in Britain.

"It was the biggest challenge I have ever had and to complete it means a lot to me," Mr Curtis said.

He also said he was proud of his depiction of Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams, because of "the person she was and what it means to people".

