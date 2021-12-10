Residents at a Cheshire nursing home have become an online sensation on TikTok as videos capturing their daily lives attract thousands of views.

People at Redwalls Nursing Home in Northwich have shared a range of cheerful moments on the video platform.

Staff member Jodie Solaiman said the clips have helped the residents connect to their loved ones throughout the pandemic, and described them as "too good not to share".

Covid restrictions on adult social care will be eased in England from Monday, the government has announced.

