Chinese New Year is being celebrated, with 2022 being the Year of the Tiger.

In Liverpool, home to the oldest Chinese community in Europe, a light-projected tiger has been spotted climbing the tower of the Bombed Out Church.

The team behind the art installation said they wanted to explore the tiger's courage, perseverance and adversity.

