A statue of one of the lesser-known figures of the women's suffrage movement has been unveiled in her Cheshire hometown.

Elizabeth Wolstenholme Elmy, born in 1833, founded a girls' school in Manchester and campaigned for women to have the right to vote.

Suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst described her as "the brains of the suffragist movement".

A bronze statue was revealed in a celebration in Congleton on Tuesday - International Women's Day.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk