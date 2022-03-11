England's fastest deaf swimmer calls for funding change
England's fastest deaf swimmer is campaigning to get financial backing for deaf athletes.
Nathan Young, from Wallasey, who ranks fourth in the world in his category, has to self-fund his training, working another job to finance professional swimming.
The 22-year-old said deaf swimmers are forced to give up their careers in their 20s because they "need to make a living somehow".
He has started a petition to get dedicated financial support for deaf athletes.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk