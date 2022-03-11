England's fastest deaf swimmer is campaigning to get financial backing for deaf athletes.

Nathan Young, from Wallasey, who ranks fourth in the world in his category, has to self-fund his training, working another job to finance professional swimming.

The 22-year-old said deaf swimmers are forced to give up their careers in their 20s because they "need to make a living somehow".

He has started a petition to get dedicated financial support for deaf athletes.

