Mystery of historic battle closer to being solved

A key battle in British history left shrouded in mystery may have taken place in Merseyside, historians have claimed.

The great Battle of Brunanburh, said to have defined the shape of modern Britain, could have been fought in the village of Bromborough in Wirral, academics said.

The exact location of the 937 AD confrontation, which secured the northern border of England, has never been found.

It comes as a report backed further investigation into artefacts found in the area both from the Anglo-Saxon period and even earlier.

