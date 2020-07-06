A museum has opened an exhibition of artworks which were stolen during the sacking of Benin City to "proactively confront questions about Britain's colonial history".

The African city was destroyed by the British in 1897, with troops looting carvings and sculptures as it fell.

The new display at Liverpool World Museum has been developed in collaboration with five Liverpool residents of African descent to bring "absent voices and new narratives" to the presentation of the pieces, a museum spokeswoman said.

The exhibition also explores "racism through the memories and experiences of the collaborators", she added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk