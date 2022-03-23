People have gathered at Liverpool Cathedral to mark the second anniversary of the first national Covid-19 lockdown.

On 23 March 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that people would only be permitted to leave their homes for limited reasons in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Events are being held across the UK on the second National Day of Reflection, including at Liverpool Cathedral where "reflective spaces" have been set up for people to remember those who died.

Francesca Michaels, whose mum died suddenly in January 2021, said it was "cathartic to see that other people care, that other people are still thinking about it."

