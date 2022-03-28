The sister of a man who was stabbed to death on a night out with friends says she does not know how anybody shielding his killer can sleep at night.

Adam Ellison, 29, was stabbed in the neck in Prescot, Merseyside, after a row with two people on a motorbike.

Nobody has been convicted over the 4 November 2017 attack despite 12 arrests and the offer of a £24,000 reward.

Mr Ellison's family has vowed to "keep fighting for justice" for him and urged people with information to call police.

Our Adam is broadcast at 20:30 BST on Monday 28 March on BBC One HD and BBC One in the North West, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and is available straight afterwards on BBC iPlayer.