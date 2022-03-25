The BBC has been given access to go behind the scenes at Warrington Hospital to witness first hand the pressures facing the NHS.

It comes as Covid cases have climbed by a million in a week in the UK with Swab tests suggesting about one in every 16 people is infected.

Sarah Hargadon, respiratory matron at the hospital in Cheshire, described the situation 12 month ago as the "most horrific of times".

But she added while the hospital was still really busy, it was "more manageable" this time around.

