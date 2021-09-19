A striking one million daffodils are brightening up the gardens of a castle in Cheshire.

Huge swathes of the flowers have sprung at Cholmondeley Castle in Malpas, in what has been described as a "bumper year" for the yellow bloom.

Head gardener Barry Grain said it had been the best year for daffodils in about four or five years.

He said he believes the flowers were planted around the time the castle was built, creating the "amazing display" that visitors can see today.

