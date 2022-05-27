As Liverpool Football Club prepares to take on Real Madrid in the Championship League Final on Saturday, fans have been sharing what their manager Jurgen Klopp means to the club and the city.

"His passion shows in the fans, teams and squad," said one fan, with another adding there was something "extra special" about him.

Neil Atkinson from the Anfield Wrap podcast said he had unified supporters, adding: "He's found a city ready to embrace him, a city that wants him [and] his values.

"It's become a match made in heaven".

