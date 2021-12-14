Afghan refugee children have united together in cricket sessions after being coached by a professional player in Liverpool.

About 20 schoolchildren were taught by Liverpool Cricket Club's current overseas player Afghan international Zohaib Zamankhail.

Student Manizha said: "It makes me feel close to home because in Afghanistan they all play cricket."

The pupils' head teacher Jennifer Sing said it had been "wonderful" to see the children playing at Aigburth ground.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk