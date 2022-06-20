Cycle users on the Wirral have been trying out a new route between Bidston roundabout and Moreton.

The project is part of the council’s Active Travel programme, funded by central government, and is aimed at making it safer and easier for cycle users to use this busy cross-borough route.

At an event on Saturday for the local community, the Liverpool City Region's walking and cycling commissioner Simon O'Brien praised the route as "a proper piece of kit"

BBC Radio Merseyside's reporter Ellis Palmer went on his handcycle to find out more.