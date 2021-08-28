Thousands of people descended on Southport as its annual air show returned for the first time since 2019.

A Supermarine Spitfire BM597 aircraft, which was flown by Polish pilots in World War Two, took a "starring role", while the Red Arrows and Korea Air Force's Black Eagles display team also took to the skies.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk